As landlines fade, county 911 faces funding crisis

911 director, board lay out “very serious financial problems” that could skyrocket agency fees without additional revenue

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A citizens group to push for a sales tax to fund Ray County 911 is at work.

Several Ray County residents attended an informational session Thursday during the Ray County 911 Board of Directors’ monthly meeting. During the meeting, director Kim Davis told the residents about the agency’s funding problem as well as potential solutions to alleviate it.

The 911 board must gain approval from the Ray County commissioners to place the one-cent sales tax on the ballot. At this point, the board is planning to place the initiative on the April 2018 ballot. The purpose of the sales tax, Davis said, is to keep Ray County 911 operational and allow the 911 board to invest in new technology and update the agency’s equipment.

Board president Paul Harris thanked the residents who attended the meeting.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 30, 2017 Richmond News.

