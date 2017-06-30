Quality hang time in rural Ray County

Regan Getman, 15, of Kansas City, rides the ‘bunny’ line at ShowMe Ziplines in Rayville. The ‘bunny’ line, which is the first line of the 8-line course, helps riders get accustomed to the feel of riding the ziplines and how to use the hand brake. (Photo by JoEllen Black/Richmond News)

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Ziplines are a popular attraction around St. Louis and in southern Missouri, but you don’t have to travel hours away to get the experience.

ShowMe Ziplines offers the same experience in Rayville.

ShowMe Ziplines lets people fly through the hills of the Swafford family farm. The Swafford’s farm is a century farm, turning 107 years old this year.

The Swafford’s also run the zipline business themselves, guiding many of the zipline tours.

Richard and Dixie Swafford and their son Reason and his wife Jacki keep the farm and zipline business running with the help of Reason and Jacki’s four children.

When Reason and Jacki Swafford came up with creating a zipline system on their farm, they were initially looking for another way to make money on their farm.

“I was looking for another source of revenue because I wanted to come home and work on the farm, but our farming operations, you know, it’s just a small family operation,” Reason said. “It wasn’t quite big enough to handle my family and my parents.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 30, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.