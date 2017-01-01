Popular country station puts Orrick on its 10-city schools-out tour
Country radio station Q104 is doing a 10-city schools-out tour and chose Orrick to be one of the cities on the tour. The Morning Drive hosts of Q104 pictured with Orrick mayor Roger Thomas, second from left, came to Orrick on May 22 and provided an afternoon of entertainment for children and adults in Orrick. The town rolled out the red carpet and presented morning hosts Mike Keller, left, Jillian Gregg, second from right and Zeke Montana, right, with a key to the City of Orrick.
“We had a pretty good-sized crowd,” Thomas said. “The folks at Q104 said we were the biggest crowd, and they gave out more concert tickets and T-shirts here than any place they have been so far on the tour.”
