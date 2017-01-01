Pat’s Pantry: Snacks and Munchies

If you’re having a movie night with the family or entertaining a few friends, these hearty recipes will fill the need. – Pat

SHRIMP APPETIZER SPREAD

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 packages (5 oz. each) frozen cooked salad shrimp, thawed

1 cup seafood sauce

2 cups (8 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

2 green onions with tops, sliced

assorted crackers

Beat cream cheese until smooth in a mixing bowl. Add sour cream and mayonnaise and mix well. Spread mixture on a round 12-inch serving platter. Sprinkle with shrimp. Top with seafood sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, green pepper, tomato and onions. Cover and refrigerate. Serve with crackers. Yield: 20 servings.

SNACK MIX

6 cups Crispix cereal

1 can (10 oz.) mixed nuts

1 package(10 oz.) pretzel sticks

3/4 cup butter or margarine

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

Combine the cereal, nuts and pretzels in a large bowl. Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add brown sugar and cook and stir until dissolved. Pour over cereal mixture and stir to coat. Place a third of the mixture on a greased 15x10x-inch baking pan. Bake at 325 degrees for eight minutes. Stir and bake for six minutes more. Spread mixture on waxed paper to cool. Repeat with remaining mixture. Store in airtight containers. Yield: about 14 cups.

SOUTHWEST APPETIZER PIZZA

2 tubes (8 oz. each) refrigerated crescent rolls

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream

1 pound ground beef

1 envelope taco seasoning mix

1 can (2 ¼ oz.) sliced ripe olives, drained

1 medium tomato, chopped

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded lettuce

Unroll crescent roll dough and place in an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Flatten dough to fit the pan, sealing seams and perforations. Bake at 375 for 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown; cool. Blend cream cheese and sour cream with a wire whisk in a small bowl and spread over crust. Chill 30 minutes. Meanwhile, brown beef in a skillet and drain. Stir in taco seasoning. Add water according to package directions and simmer for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Spread over cream cheese layer. Top with olives, tomato, cheeses and lettuce. Cut into serving-size pieces and serve immediately or refrigerate. Yield: 12-16 servings.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

2 eggs

1 tablespoon water

1 cup dry breadcrumbs

2 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

12 sticks string cheese

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted

1 cup marinara or spaghetti sauce, heated

Beat eggs and water in a small bowl. Combine breadcrumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and pepper in a plastic bag. Coat cheese sticks in flour, then dip in egg mixture and breadcrumb mixture. Repeat egg and bread crumb coatings. Cover and chill for at least four hours or overnight. Place on an ungreased baking sheet and drizzle with butter. Bake uncovered, at 400 degrees for 6 to 8 minutes or until heated through. Allow to stand for 3 to 5 minutes before serving. Use sauce for dipping. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.

TURKEY CLUB TORTILLA ROLL-UPS

1/2 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup chopped drained pepperoncini

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

4 slices bacon, crisply cooked, crumbled

6 8-inch flour tortillas,

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/2 pound thinly sliced cooked turkey

6 leaf lettuce leaves

Mix mayonnaise and cream cheese until smooth in a small bowl. Stir in pepperoncini, cilantro and bacon. Warm tortillas as directed on package. Spread about two tablespoons mayonnaise mixture on each tortilla. Top each with one rounded tablespoon tomato, one slice turkey and one lettuce leaf. Roll up each tortilla tightly and cut each roll into eight pieces. Secure each piece with cocktail toothpick. Serve immediately or cover tightly and refrigerate until serving time.

FOOD FACTS:

If powdered sugar is sprinkled on top of each layer before filling or frosting, this will keep the filling from soaking through the cake.

Keeping a piece of charcoal in the tool drawer will keep the moisture out preventing rust.