- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
- Mushroom Festival
You will never just use your microwave to warm up coffee or leftovers again. You can put all types of appetizing food on the table in a jiffy with a microwave’s quick convenience.
OVERNIGHT TUNA CASSEROLE
1 can (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
1 cup milk
1 can (6 oz.) tuna, drained
1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni
1 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Combine soup and milk in a bowl until smooth. Add the tuna, macaroni, peas, onions and 3/4 cup cheese and mix well. Pour into a greased 2-quart microwave-safe dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Microwave covered on high for 14-16 minutes or until bubbly. Uncover and sprinkle with remaining cheese and let stand for 5 minutes or until melted. Yield: 4 servings.
MICROWAVE CHERRY CRISP
1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/3 cup cold butter or margarine
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
vanilla ice cream
Combine the pie filling and lemon juice in an ungreased 1 1/2-quart microwave-safe dish and set aside. Combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice in a small bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add walnuts and sprinkle over filling. Microwave uncovered on high for 5-6 minutes or until bubbly. Serve warm with ice cream. Yield: 4 servings.
PARMESAN CORN ON THE COB
1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
4 ears corn on the cob
1/4 cup water
salt to taste
Combine the butter, parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning in a bowl and set aside. Remove husks and silk from corn and place in a shallow microwave-safe dish. Add water. Cover and microwave on high for 10-13 minutes, turning once. Let stand for 5 minutes and drain. Brush with butter mixture and sprinkle with salt. Yield: 4 servings.
BROCCOLI-RICE SIDE DISH
1 can (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 jar (8 oz.) process cheese spread
1 cup uncooked instant rice
1/2 cup milk
dash pepper
1 package (10 oz.) frozen chopped broccoli
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
1 can (2.8 oz.) French-fried onions
Combine the soup, cheese spread, rice, milk and pepper in a microwave-safe 2-quart casserole. Microwave casserole uncovered on high for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Stir in broccoli, onion and celery. Microwave uncovered on high for 12-14 minutes, rotating a half turn once. Sprinkle onions over the top and microwave on high for 1 minute. Yield: 8-10 servings.
MICROWAVE FRITTATA
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
1 cubed fully cooked ham
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
4 eggs, beaten
salt and pepper to taste
Place butter in a microwave-safe 9-inch pie plate. Cover with wax paper and microwave on high for 30 seconds or until melted. Add ham, onion and green pepper. Cover and cook on high for 2 minutes. Stir in eggs, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand for 3 minutes or until completely set. Cut into wedges. Yield: 4 servings.
FOOD FACTS:
You must be logged in to post a comment Login