Pat’s Pantry: Microwave Magic

You will never just use your microwave to warm up coffee or leftovers again. You can put all types of appetizing food on the table in a jiffy with a microwave’s quick convenience.

OVERNIGHT TUNA CASSEROLE

1 can (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted

1 cup milk

1 can (6 oz.) tuna, drained

1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni

1 cup frozen peas

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Combine soup and milk in a bowl until smooth. Add the tuna, macaroni, peas, onions and 3/4 cup cheese and mix well. Pour into a greased 2-quart microwave-safe dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Microwave covered on high for 14-16 minutes or until bubbly. Uncover and sprinkle with remaining cheese and let stand for 5 minutes or until melted. Yield: 4 servings.

MICROWAVE CHERRY CRISP

1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/3 cup cold butter or margarine

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

vanilla ice cream

Combine the pie filling and lemon juice in an ungreased 1 1/2-quart microwave-safe dish and set aside. Combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice in a small bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add walnuts and sprinkle over filling. Microwave uncovered on high for 5-6 minutes or until bubbly. Serve warm with ice cream. Yield: 4 servings.

PARMESAN CORN ON THE COB

1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

4 ears corn on the cob

1/4 cup water

salt to taste

Combine the butter, parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning in a bowl and set aside. Remove husks and silk from corn and place in a shallow microwave-safe dish. Add water. Cover and microwave on high for 10-13 minutes, turning once. Let stand for 5 minutes and drain. Brush with butter mixture and sprinkle with salt. Yield: 4 servings.

BROCCOLI-RICE SIDE DISH

1 can (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 jar (8 oz.) process cheese spread

1 cup uncooked instant rice

1/2 cup milk

dash pepper

1 package (10 oz.) frozen chopped broccoli

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 can (2.8 oz.) French-fried onions

Combine the soup, cheese spread, rice, milk and pepper in a microwave-safe 2-quart casserole. Microwave casserole uncovered on high for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Stir in broccoli, onion and celery. Microwave uncovered on high for 12-14 minutes, rotating a half turn once. Sprinkle onions over the top and microwave on high for 1 minute. Yield: 8-10 servings.

MICROWAVE FRITTATA

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 cubed fully cooked ham

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

4 eggs, beaten

salt and pepper to taste

Place butter in a microwave-safe 9-inch pie plate. Cover with wax paper and microwave on high for 30 seconds or until melted. Add ham, onion and green pepper. Cover and cook on high for 2 minutes. Stir in eggs, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand for 3 minutes or until completely set. Cut into wedges. Yield: 4 servings.

