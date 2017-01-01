Orrick to reopen city stage for youth hangout

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

There’s one idea that the citizens of Orrick, the city council, the mayor and school children all agree upon – the city is in need of beautification.

Trey Banning, representing Orrick High School’s student council, approached the Orrick City Council Monday evening to propose that the stage on Front Street be available for teenagers to hang out with friends.

“Our student council is striving to make our students better,” Banning said. “I think that if we open that stage out there, we can really get people out to it and get more socialization with our community.”

Councilor Todd Wyse said he remembered having activities on the stage area as a child.

