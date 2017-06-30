Orrick BOE sets 2017-18 school year

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

The Orrick School Board is moving full steam ahead in planning the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent Aerin O’Dell presented several items to the board before budgetary and strategic plans were tackled in the meeting.

In preparation for the new school year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol inspected all of the school buses.

“They inspected all five buses,” O’Dell said. “One hundred percent of them were approved.”

The quarterback club is interested in doing a project for the flagpole on the ball field. The club has requested to relocate the flagpole to near the ambulance parks, where the fence comes to a “V.” The club would like to have three shorter flagpoles around the American flag that would include the state flag and two other flags not decided upon yet, and create a memorial rock garden around the flagpoles for supporters of the sports programs.

The stadium sustained some damage from the storms of June 15-17 that may require an insurance claim.

