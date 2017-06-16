New Voter ID in effect, amidst joint lawsuit to halt

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The new voter ID law has changed the way Missourians can vote.

The law, which went into effect June 1, stipulates that voters must have proper photo identification in order to vote. Two groups, however, jointly filed a lawsuit this week, seeking to block the activation of the law.

Tony Rothert, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, told KMOX radio that money hasn’t been appropriated to provide voter education, free voter IDs for those who need them and training poll workers. In fact, county clerks across the state, including the Ray County clerk, are still going through training for the new voter ID law.

“This lawsuit’s about the lack of funding and the statute’s own words that require funding before it can go into effect,” he told KMOX.

The suit was filed by ACLU and the Advancement Project on behalf of Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 16, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.