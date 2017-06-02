New park completion set for August

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Construction of Hamann Park is set for completion by the first or second week of August.

The parking lot, nature trail and sidewalks have all been completed. The recent change order to install a drainage infrastructure has also been finished.

“They got it all in and (the sidewalks) are draining fine,” said Terry Dickey, parks superintendent.

Dickey said no additional change orders are expected, and the only foreseeable delay would be rainy weather, which makes the ground too saturated for grading the landscape.

Total costs of construction, engineering, land survey and design, legal fees and installation of the equipment and the pavilions was $768,000 before the recent change order, said Rebecca Hoeflicker, finance director. The new total cost with the change order is $776,500.

Macey Excavating LLC, which has been handling all the construction, is working on the final grading and seeding of the landscape.

A new idea has been in the works for the park which creates the possibility, Dickey said, of working with someone that would show the park employees the native trees and plants in the area that could be labeled along the nature trail.

