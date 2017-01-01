New Beginnings Church gives out 483 pairs of shoes to Sunrise students

Making good on their word, New Beginnings Church members again made their rounds to collect money and donate new shoes to the Richmond school district. As pastor Phillip Powers promised in January, the Sunrise Elementary students were the recipients of new shoes through Convoy of Hope.

Linda Powers, the pastor’s mother, said 483 students received new shoes. The New Beginnings members distributed the shoes May 10 just after lunchtime.