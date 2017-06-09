New 911 policy requires equal representation

The policy, four months in the making, also stipulates notification of board members of expiring terms

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A formal policy and procedure is now in place for appointing members to the Ray County 911 Board of Directors.

The Ray County commissioners, who are responsible for making appointments to the 911 board, unanimously approved Tuesday morning a proposal for the policy and procedure. Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston, who is the commissioners’ legal counsel and who prepared the proposal, presented it and answered questions before the commissioners voted to accept it.

The commissioners’ official voting day is Wednesday, but decided to vote on Tuesday because they say they wanted to avoid any delays to implementing Johnston’s proposal, which took four months to develop.

