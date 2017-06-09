Museum hours return to four days a week

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Ray County Museum is returning to normal operating hours after receiving the stipend promised from the county budget.

The museum had been operating for the past few months on open hours of two days a week – Thursday and Saturday – instead of its regular hours of Wednesday through Saturday. Visitors can now stop by the museum during the museum’s normal hours.

The museum board decided to reduce the museum’s hours from four days a week to two after the commissioners had removed the museum’s $6,000 stipend from a draft version of the county’s 2017 budget.

The commissioners re-instated the museum’s monthly stipend as part of the final version of the budget approved in early March, which would have allowed the museum to return to regular hours.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 9, 2017 Richmond News.

