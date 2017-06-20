Mission: Beautify Orrick

Orrick council, community discuss plans to make town attractive to visitors

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

The citizens of Orrick are planning to beautify the town in a variety of ways, from turning the old car wash into a depot to making Orrick the Quilt Square Town.

Karen Koerner of the Orrick Community Enhancement Organization addressed the council about other projects the enhancement organization was working on.

“We’re going to try to turn the old car wash into an old depot,” she said. “Susan Roller drew up a plan to paint it, fix it, draw on it, paint on it.”

Orrick Mayor Roger Thomas said the organization’s goals are to make the town more attractive for visitors who will then spend money in town.

Another project is to make Orrick the Quilt Square Town. Thomas already has a quilt square up on his garage.

“If we can get a majority of the residents in town to put one of these on their house, an out building or a post in the yard, then we can market Orrick as the Quilt Square Town,” he said.

