Metro woman bites Ray County deputy

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A metro woman was arrested after assaulting Ray County deputies and biting one of their hands.

Tina Baird, 35, of Kansas City, was found at Ray County Lake dancing around a fire and barking at the moon at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

When the Ray County deputies made contact with her, she said she was in the witness protection program for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, according to the sheriff’s report provided by Chief Deputy Brian Bush. After a scuffle with the deputies, they transported Baird to Ray County Memorial Hospital and asked Richmond police to assist with the case.

She became animated in the emergency room, so the law enforcement officers and hospital staff restrained her.

