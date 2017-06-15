Maxine Ruth Wrisinger

Maxine Ruth Wrisinger, 80, of Richmond, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City.

Maxine was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Richmond, to Myron and Madeline (Chambers) Clevenger. She married Farrell Wade Wrisinger, of Richmond, May 29, 1958. He preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2012.

Survivors include: one son and his husband, Randy Wrisinger and Rich Wilson, of Royal Oak, Mich.; two grandchildren, Blake Randall Wrisinger and Elizabeth Anne Wrisinger, both of Lee’s Summit; one daughter-in-law, Gail Morton, of Lee’s Summit; two sisters-in-law, Judy Wrisinger, of Richmond and Bernita Carter, of Liberty; one brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Pat Clevenger, of Allen, Texas; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her best friend, Linda Davis, of Kansas City, Mo.

In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Clevenger, who passed away in 1985.

Maxine worked at Lake City Arsenal in ballistics for several years before retiring in August 1999. She also worked at Ferguson’s Plastics in Richmond. She was of the Baptist faith. She lived in Richmond most of her life. Maxine loved to go the casino, play bingo and had a zany wit about her. She was loved by many and a friend to all.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the PRISM Men’s Chorus in Royal Oak, Mich., or to Cancer Cares.

Visitation was 7 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 18, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services were 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, at the funeral home. Burial was in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.