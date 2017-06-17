Maxine Mae Dailey

Maxine Mae (Gosoroski) Dailey died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the age of 83.

She was born in Lexington May 7, 1934, and was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Lola Gosoroski, and her husband of 60 years, James Norman Dailey.

Survivors include: her sister, Mary Virginia Gardner; children, Steve, Larry, Theresa, Randy, Jamie, Marly and spouses; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Maxine always sacrificed her needs for her family. She had an unwavering devotion to her Catholic faith. Her character and temperament can best be shown in how she endured her trials with grace and quiet strength and can be summed up in one of her final words, “Life is a prayer.”

Rosary will precede the funeral Mass and begin at 9:30 am, Thursday, June 22, both of which will be at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 3106 Flora Ave., Kansas City, Mo. Burial will immediately follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville.

The family suggests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and to NorthCare Hospice House.