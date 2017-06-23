Library rebounds after storm, re-opened Wednesday

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County Library is again open for business.

After closing the library doors indefinitely because of severe weather last weekend, library director Rochelle McCaulley and her staff reopened the library Wednesday.

The staff assessed the damage and cleaned up as much as possible, McCaulley said. Most of the library is accessible to the public, although some areas are blocked off because they’re under repair. That includes rearranging furniture and office spaces.

