Lexington bus company owner pleads to tax evasion

Randy Small admits to not paying $1.4 mil in payroll taxes; Hardin-Central, Lexington schools were users of service

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Lexington business owner who provides transportation services to three area schools pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to failing to pay to the Internal Revenue Service more than $1.4 million.

Randy K. Small, 50, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to federal information that charges him with failure to pay to the IRS the payroll taxes of his employees.

Small is the owner of RSB Leasing, a transportation business that provides school bus service to multiple school districts in Missouri, including the Buchanan County R-IV School District, the Lexington R-5 School District and the Hardin-Central C-2 School District.

Kyle Foster, president of the Hardin-Central school board, said the board recently decided to use Richmond-based Fowler Bus Company for the upcoming school year’s bus services. Foster did not indicate whether the decision to switch from RSB Leasing to Fowler Bus Company relates in any way to the allegations against Small.

