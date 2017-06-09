Learning how to escape from an attacker

Chief deputy instructs simple, practical ways to keep people safe

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The staff members at Farmers Home Insurance Company of Ray County are smarter about keeping themselves safe than they were just a week ago.

Ray County Chief Deputy Brian Bush offered a free personal protection class for the staff of four women, all of whom had expressed interest in learning how to protect themselves and escape dangerous situations.

“I like to make sure that my staff is as safe as possible and have as much knowledge as possible to protect themselves,” said Jimmy Carter, mutual manager of Farmers Home Insurance of Ray County. “Everybody should have the ability to take care of themselves.”

Laura Acree, Jackie Farmer and Lisa Harp paired up with each other and a guest, Shannon Alley, recreation assistant at Richmond City Hall, to practice personal protection and escape maneuvers Friday, June 2. Their example: Bush practicing on the Richmond News staff.

“I think it’s a valuable asset,” Harp said of the class, adding that she wants to feel safe in general, even when leaving the downtown square after work.

Acree added that she wants to feel safe, mentioning school shootings around the country as another reason to be wary of her surroundings.

“I want to feel safe when I’m walking around, like in Walmart or in the city or something,” she said.

