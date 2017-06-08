Justin Matthew Wilson

Justin Matthew Wilson, 32, of Richmond, died Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his home.

Justin was born Feb. 15, 1985, in Mexico, Mo., to James Reginald and Janet Anna (Kline) Wilson.

Survivors include: his father, James Wilson, of the home; one son, Matthew Wyatt Wilson, of Albuquerque, N.M.; paternal grandmother, Arla Jean Wilson, of Pickford, Mich.; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jeff and Stacia Wilson, of Vandalia, and Jason and Jenny Wilson, of Smithville; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Jessica VanVactor, of Lake Isabella, Calif., Chassity and Charles Nevels, of Richmond, Brittany Wilson, of Auxvasse, and Meaghan Wilson, of Columbia; half-brother, Gregory Wilson, and his wife, Jennifer, of Joplin; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Gina Lopez, and her parents, Mike and Lisa Lopez, of Albuquerque, N.M.

Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Reginald Wilson; maternal grandfather and grandmother, Gregory Kline and Noreen Kline; one brother, Eric Robert Wilson; and one niece, Shelby Nevels.

Justin graduated from high school in 2003 from Mexico, Mo. After high school, he went to Westwood College of Aviation in Broomfield, Colo. Justin worked as an aviation mechanic for several aviation companies, most recently Kansas City Aviation Center in Olathe, Kan.

He lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed all outdoor sports, hunting, fishing, horses, rock climbing, repelling, zip lining, tight lining and parasailing, etc. He especially liked spending time with his son and family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Matthew Wyatt Wilson college fund c/o Thurman Funeral Home. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to P. O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.