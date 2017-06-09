Junie B. Jones brings fresh fun to Farris

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

In her directorial debut, Danielle Green is leading the Farris Youth Theatre as the group presents its production of “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” this weekend at the Farris Theatre.

The show, based on a best-selling children’s book series, opens Friday night and runs through Sunday afternoon.

“The audience can expect to have lots of fun and see lots of energy on stage,” Green said.

The play follows the trials and tribulations of Junie B., who keeps a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.” As first grade begins, Junie B. struggles mightily to keep old friends while making new ones. She’s mortified when a teacher suggests Junie B. might need glasses. A friendly cafeteria lady and a kickball tournament also make the new school year exciting.

Green said that because the cast is small, the actors have all been actively involved in the production. They even gathered their own costumes.

“It helped them think about their characters,” Green said.

The cast members are fourth through eighth graders who attend area schools.

Emma Craig takes the title role of the chipper, independent-minded Junie B. Alayna Quick plays Lucille, Junie’s best pal from kindergarten, and Reece Wrisinger plays Herb, Junie’s new friend.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 9, 2017 Richmond News.