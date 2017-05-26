- News
Journey Faith Foley, 36-hour-old infant baby girl, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017, at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.
Journey was born May 24, 2017, to Kenneth and Marketta Foley.
Survivors include: her twin sister, Mara Ivy-Faith Foley; maternal grandfather, Mark Foley, of Henrietta; her uncle, Michael Foley, of Richmond; two aunts, Kendearly Tanner, of Smithville, and Katrina Simmons, of Minnesota.
Journey was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Paula F. Simmons; and paternal grandfather, Robert J. Darrell.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Journey Faith Foley memorial fund.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
