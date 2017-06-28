Josephine Milligan Sanderson

Josephine (Milligan) Sanderson, 95, of Kansas City, Mo., died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Cameron Medical Center, Cameron.

Josephine was born April 7, 1922, near Millville, to Virgil Vernon and Anna Delilah (Baker) Milligan. She married Fount Gene Sanderson, of the Norborne area Oct. 25, 1945. He preceded her in death April 10, 2005.

Survivors include: one daughter, Paula Renay (Sanderson) Utley, of Gladstone; one brother and sister-in-law, Billy Joe and Donna Milligan, of Independence; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Lois and Bill Biggs, of Rayville, and Shirley Elam, of Excelsior Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by four brothers, J.W. Milligan, Everett Eugene Milligan, Morris Milligan Jr., and Marshall Dean Milligan; and one sister, Lavina Frances Scott.

Josephine attended a country school near the area of her birth. She worked as an electronic assembler for Bendix Corporation in Kansas City, Mo. for 25 years, retiring in 1985. She was a Jehovah Witness and she was baptized Nov. 5, 1950. She lived most of her life in the Kansas City area. Josephine loved to travel and loved going out to eat and gardening. She enjoyed her family and never knew a stranger.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Hope Methodist Church or New Hope Cemetery Association.

Visitation is 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 3, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Graveside services follow the visitation at noon Monday at New Hope Cemetery, north of Hardin.

