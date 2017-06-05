John Allen Halterman

John Allen Halterman, 59, of Herington, Kan., died Monday, June 5, 2017, at his home.

Memorial graveside services are 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11, at Hardin Cemetery in Hardin, with Fred Perkins officiating.

John was born Sept. 13, 1957, in Fort Carson, Colo., the son of Roy Halterman, who survives of Malta Bend, and the late Florence June Combs Halterman. He was a glazer for Interstate Glass in Junction City, Kan. for 15 years and was also an arrowhead hunter, repairman and a flint knapper. In addition, he had many other talents.

In addition to his father Roy, John is survived by one daughter, Major Tiffany Nicole Sample, of Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas; four sisters, Penny Perkins and husband, Fred, of Camdenton, Joy Cronk and husband, Larry, of Herington, Melissa Halterman, of Malta Bend and Verna James, of Loveland, Colo.; one brother, Jerry Atkins and wife, Misty, of Canon, City, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Dean Halterman; and one sister, Lynette Wyn DeRosier.