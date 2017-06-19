Jeffery Mason Sanders

Jeffery Mason Sanders, 55, of Mayview, died Monday, June 19, 2017, in Mayview, while answering a call as a firefighter with the Mayview Fire Protection District.

Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 25, at Odessa High School. At 6 p.m., a procession of firemen will pay respects to Jeffery and his family. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Monday, June 26, at the high school. Burial is in Zion Cemetery, Mayview.