Jared Ryan Schroeder, 31, of Lexington, died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.
A memorial service is 10 a.m., Monday, June 12, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Inurnment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family.
