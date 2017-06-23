James Ray Howard

James Ray Howard, 65, of Lexington, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017, at his home.

Graveside services were 3 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lexington. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jim was born Jan. 2, 1952, in Dallas, Texas, to Jack Anthony and Velma A. (Lathum) Howard. He married Linda Sue Engle Nov. 10, 1969, in Questa, N.M. Jim and Linda worked as over-the-road truck drivers.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; his children, Steven Ray Howard, of Oak Grove, Rolanda Sue Howard, of Richmond, and Theola June Jones, of Blue Springs; brothers, Ernest Lee Howard and Carl Edwin Howard, of Littleton, Colo.; sister, Della Ann Howard, of Thornton, Colo.; five grandchildren, Leah Cutler, Devin Due, Ashley Jones, Audrie Due and Logan Hill; and five great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kash and Kayne Raney and Aidan and Aryana Arrington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington.