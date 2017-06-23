Hilda Lee Hall

Hilda Lee Hall, 89, of Richmond, died Friday, June 23, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Hilda was born Feb. 9, 1928, in Ray County, to Charles F. and Tressie G. (Bryant) Mercer. She married Marvin Dean Hall, of Ray County, May 3, 1946. He preceded her in death Aug. 1, 2008.

Survivors include: two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Cora Hall, of Stet, and Gary and Donna Hall, of Richmond; one daughter, Janis Buhrmeister-Bales and her husband, Jerry Bales, of Richmond; 10 grandchildren, Shannon Hall, Shawn Hall, Amber McCoy, Allison Arthur, Tiffany Rene Hall, Mike Hall, Bobby Hall, Angie Stone, Jackie Sattler and Jennie Hessenflow; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Hilda was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tiffany.

Hilda was a homemaker. She graduated from Stet High School in 1945. She attended one semester at Central Missouri State College and returned home to teach school for one year at the one-room Timber Ridge School, north of Richmond. She has been a member of New Hope United Methodist Church since 1946. She lived in the Stet/Millville areas until 1970 when she and her husband, Marvin, moved to Richmond. Hilda worked at Smith’s Fabric and Gifts for several years. She was very active in the Russellville Extension Club and the New Hope United Methodist Church women’s group while living in the country. She was a member of the Richmond Garden Club. She loved to paint china and was active in a china painting group for several years. Hilda loved to cook. She was a Ray County census recorder for several years and was a lifelong Ray County resident.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Hope United Methodist Church or to New Hope Cemetery Association.

Visitation is 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 26, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond.

Funeral services are 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, at New Hope United Methodist Church. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.