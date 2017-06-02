Hardin mayor shows city has ‘strong mayor’ form of government

Pearson presents evidence regarding mayoral duties, requests cooperation

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Mike Pearson recently received information about his powers and duties as Hardin mayor – and during a special Board of Aldermen meeting, he shared it.

As was reported recently in The Richmond News, board member and Mayor Pro Tem Colin Chang talked to Pearson about power limitations during the board’s regular meeting on May 16. Early in the discussion, Chang told Pearson that Hardin operates under a fourth-class city, weak mayor form of government.

Pearson, however, countered during the discussion that Hardin does not operate under that system. Then, late during the May 24 special meeting at Hardin City Hall, Pearson said he had spoken with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, the state Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Municipal League.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 2, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.