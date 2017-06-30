Hardin gives Mobilitie go-ahead for cell tower

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

A recent Hardin Board of Aldermen decision might facilitate cellphone communication in Hardin within the next year or so.

During its June 22 meeting at Hardin City Hall, the board voted 4-0 to grant Mobilitie, a telecommunications infrastructure company, approval to erect a 78-foot, 4-inch cellphone tower, pending approval by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Because of air traffic-related issues, a beacon light must be atop the tower.

It’ll take six to 18 months before the tower becomes usable, estimated Chip Becker, Mobilitie permitting manager, network real estate.

“We have a lot of regulatory stuff we have to do with the federal government,” Becker said.

During the discussion before the vote, board member Colin Chang expressed hope that the tower would relay cellphone transmissions for multiple providers because of the variety of cellphone providers that serve Hardin – and because of connectivity issues there.

“It’d be a service to a lot of the people in town,” Chang said.

Chang also said he had requested Mobilitie provide a written guarantee there would be no attempt to monopolize cellphone communication when Becker had initially approached the board about the tower in May. Becker said he “didn’t get that takeaway” of Chang’s request, but added he might’ve been at fault for that. Becker also said the tower would relay phone transmissions for Sprint customers at first, but said Mobilitie typically builds “co-location” towers.

“This is a little bit different application than a traditional cell type because it’s a small cell – and it’s primarily for data,” Becker said. “Initially, it’s not planned to be built for the big arrays of antennas that you see on a traditional cellphone (tower).”

