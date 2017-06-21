George D. Phillips

George D. Phillips, 97, of Richmond, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at his home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Richmond First Baptist Church.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, June 26, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens.