Francis T. Nolker

Francis T. Nolker, 89, of Pittsburg, formerly of Richmond, passed away during the early hours of Friday, June 9, 2017, at the hospital in Bolivar Missouri.

Frank was born Feb. 26, 1928, at the family farm near Knoxville. His parents were James A. (Gus) and Laura May (Daniel) Nolker. He married the love of his life, Marjorie Jean (Davis) Nolker, April 11, 1949. She preceded him in death Dec. 5, 2016.

In Frank’s early years, he was among the original drivers and mechanic that started the Richmond Speedway. Frank worked as an auto mechanic in Richmond for Greenlee Pontiac and Wollard Buick-GMC during the ‘50s, before going to work at Remington Arms at Lake City. He retired from there in 1985. Frank and Marge moved to Pittsburg that same year to enjoy Pomme de Terre Lake and retirement. They loved to dance, which turned into dancing as much as seven days a week. In addition, they started their love of collecting Jewel Tea Autumn Leaf dishes and dolls of all shapes and sizes.

Frank was known as “Mr. Fix-it” to many people in the area, which developed into a new career for him. He loved the challenge of learning a new skill or trade. His family was always amazed at all the self-taught skills he could do.

In addition to his parents and wife Margie, Frank was preceded in death by one son, William (Bill) Nolker; one grandson, Scott Nolker; one great-grandson, Mason Allen; and three brothers, John, Donnie and Melvin Nolker.

He is survived by a son and his wife, Mike and Barb Nolker, of Richmond; a daughter and her husband, Pam and Brian Petty, of Kansas City; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Nolker, of Lawson; seven grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother and his wife, Gene and Shirley Nolker, of Lawson; two sisters, Bonnie Cates, of Lawson, and Nora Hutcheson and her husband, Dave, of Rayville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Frank’s church, Antioch Christian Church or to the Old Union Cemetery near Lawson

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Old Union Cemetery near Lawson at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.