Frances ‘Wyse’ Wagner

Frances (Wyse) Wagner, 82, of Independence, died Thursday, June 15, 2017.

She was born in Camden.

Survivors include: her daughter, Lola Bishop, of Marshall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Roy Wyse and Bobbie Wyse, of Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Visitation and memorial service is from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 23, at Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, 30000 E. Valor Drive, Grain Valley. Burial is in Swan Lake Cemetery, Grain Valley.