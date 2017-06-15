- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
Frances (Wyse) Wagner, 82, of Independence, died Thursday, June 15, 2017.
She was born in Camden.
Survivors include: her daughter, Lola Bishop, of Marshall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Roy Wyse and Bobbie Wyse, of Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
Visitation and memorial service is from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 23, at Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, 30000 E. Valor Drive, Grain Valley. Burial is in Swan Lake Cemetery, Grain Valley.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login