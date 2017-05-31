Socialize

Frances Helen Barker

Frances Helen Barker, 97, of Napoleon, died Tuesday, May 31, 2017, at Oak Grove Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation was 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 4, at the First Baptist Church of Wellington. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the church.

