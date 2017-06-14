Former ’Dawgs, Aggies helping Thacker run NHC gridiron camp

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central head coach Kirk Thacker has a few more assistant coaches on hand for his latest 8-man football team camp than usual.

In addition to his staff of assistant coaches, Thacker is getting help during last week’s camp at Hardin-Central from volunteers Tommy Burton, David Klein, Steven Logsdon and Chase Sims. All of them played for him in high school.

“It’s not like it was (in) ’06, ’07, when I was doing it by myself – junior high and varsity,” said Thacker, who coached Hardin-Central football before becoming the varsity coach of the Norborne and Hardin-Central co-op program in 2015.

