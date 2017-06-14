Socialize

Facebook

Former ’Dawgs, Aggies helping Thacker run NHC gridiron camp

Cash Leabo, left, and Geofrey Cunningham (34), work on line drills during last week’s NHC football camp held at Hardin-Central. The second week of camp is this week in Norborne. (Photo by Russ Green/Richmond News)

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central head coach Kirk Thacker has a few more assistant coaches on hand for his latest 8-man football team camp than usual.

In addition to his staff of assistant coaches, Thacker is getting help during last week’s camp at Hardin-Central from volunteers Tommy Burton, David Klein, Steven Logsdon and Chase Sims. All of them played for him in high school.

“It’s not like it was (in) ’06, ’07, when I was doing it by myself – junior high and varsity,” said Thacker, who coached Hardin-Central football before becoming the varsity coach of the Norborne and Hardin-Central co-op program in 2015.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login