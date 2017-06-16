Forgiveness from our hearts is a continual act

By Pastor Mike Stephens, Cotton Creek Chapel

Matthew 18:21-22: “Then came Peter to him (Jesus), and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.”

I think Peter thought he was being very generous to ask how many times he should forgive someone who sinned against him, “seven times in a day, do you think?” Jesus said, “Peter, not seven but seventy times seven.” That’s 490 times, but it doesn’t mean that after 490 times you don’t have to forgive. What Jesus said was an impossible number of offenses that would happen to an individual in a day. He was saying forgiveness should be continual, that it should go on and on. Forgiveness should be the real attitude of a Christian. Jesus said in Luke 23:34, “Father forgive them; for they know not what they do.” Not all people will receive forgiveness, but the attitude in the heart of a Christian should be always to offer it.

Jesus tells a parable about forgiveness when He continues in verse 23 of Matthew 18, “Therefore is the kingdom of heaven likened unto a certain king, which would take account of (make a reckoning with) his servants, And when he had begun to reckon, one was brought unto him, which owed him 10,000 talents. (The Living Bible says that is like $10 million.) But for as much as he had not to pay, his lord commanded him to be sold, and his wife and children, and all that he had, and payment to be made. The servant therefore fell down, and worshiped him, saying, Lord, have patience with me, and I will pay thee all.”

