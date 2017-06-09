Drivers OK after T-bone crash at 210 and 10

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A T-bone crash at Missouri highways 210 and 10 resulted in damage to the vehicles but hardly any injury Tuesday afternoon.

A 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by Ramon Segura, 38, of Richmond, was turning left onto eastbound Highway 210 from Highway 10 when a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Jacob Adams, 26, of Lexington, collided into the driver’s side of the Toyota. The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident and refused treatment for minor injuries. Segura had a scratch on his knee from the accident as well as a slight burn on his left forearm from the air bag that deployed from the steering wheel of the Toyota.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 9, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.