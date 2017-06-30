Dollar Tree ‘coming soon’

Dirt work begins for Harps store

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Dirt is moving on the lot in Richmond for the new grocery store, and inventory is coming next week for the dollar store.

That’s the latest on the projects for the first two businesses on Johnny Walker Lane: Harps Food Stores Inc. and Dollar Tree Inc.

A “Coming Soon” sign hangs in the window of the Dollar Tree store, but it is still unknown how soon. Electricians from Brower Electric, a Springfield-based company, have a deadline of Friday, June 30, to finish electric work, although they expected to be finished by the end of the work day Thursday.

