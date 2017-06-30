Districts in unfamiliar territory in consolidation discussions

Superintendents hope to have plan for consolidation committee soon

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Hardin-Central C-2 and Norborne R-VIII school districts are still in the early phase of exploring the feasibility of consolidation.

During the Hardin-Central Board of Education’s June 12 meeting at the district schoolhouse, Superintendent Trey Cavanah announced he had met twice during the past month with Norborne Superintendent Troy Lentz about plans for studying whether consolidation would be feasible. During a short interview after the meeting, Cavanah discussed plans to meet with Lentz again soon to discuss ideas for forming a feasibility study committee.

“He and I are both in new, uncharted territory,” Cavanah said during a short interview afterward. “And so, we’re discussing ways (to do this).”

Lentz stated Sunday afternoon via email that he and Cavanah had convened “multiple times” and the two were hoping “to communicate a plan for the consolidation committee soon.”

