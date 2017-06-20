Danny Gene Callaway

Danny Gene Callaway, 66, of Orrick, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Danny was born Aug. 28, 1960, in Orrick, to Roy Thomas Callaway and Vena Belle (Covey) Callaway. He was a lifelong resident of Orrick and was a graduate of Orrick High School with the class of 1968. Danny worked as a laborer for Orrick Farm Service for many years until his retirement in 2009. Dan enjoyed fixing up old cars and trucks and especially enjoyed shooting the breeze with his friends. He was of the Baptist faith.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ivan Thomas; and a brother-in-law, James R. McGlothlin.

Danny is survived by his siblings, Sharon McGlothlin, Roy Lee Callaway and Vicky Dallas (Don),

all of Orrick, Tim Callaway (Kendra), of Kearney, Terry Callaway (Susie); and Tammy Crowley, of Orrick; 17 nieces and nephews; and 23 great-nephews and nieces.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 25, at Gowing funeral home in Orrick. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Monday, June 26, at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Acree officiating. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gowing funeral home, Orrick.