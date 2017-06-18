- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
Daniel Joseph Hendricks, 38, of Richmond, died Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Visitation is 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs. Funeral services are 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at the funeral home. Burial follows in Pisgah Cemetery, Wood Heights.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login