Cross-state trek makes pit stop in Richmond

Bikes Across Missouri

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

If you happened to see any of the brightly colored cyclists coming through Richmond, you caught a glimpse of them on their journey to the other side of the state.

Richmond City Hall set up a rest station Monday for almost 600 cyclists. The rest station on the corner of South Camden and West Franklin streets offered free food and beverages to all the cyclists to give them a break from cycling through the hot and humid weather.

Many of the cyclists could be heard praising the city hall staff for the work it did setting up the rest stop with many kinds of snack foods and lots of water and Gatorade.

These cyclists are participating in the 2017 Big Bike Across Missouri. The annual event challenges cyclists to bike from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River in just six days.

