County seeks legal advice on prisoner medical bills

Owing more than $31,000 to RCMH, county commission asks for counsel to determine financial responsibility

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Who is responsible for paying Ray County Jail prisoners’ medical bills?

That is the question the Ray County commissioners are trying to answer. In the meantime, they’ve suspended paying Ray County Jail prisoners’ medical bills for March and April.

As of Wednesday, May 31, the county government owes Ray County Memorial Hospital $13,214 for prisoners’ medical bills in March and $18,662 for April. A bill for May will be issued sometime this week; the total amount for last month has not yet been determined.

Earl Sheehy, chief executive officer of Ray County Memorial Hospital, said Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale had acknowledged a couple weeks ago that the county had not paid the hospital for March and April’s medical bills for prisoners in the Ray County Jail.

“In fact, I didn’t know we hadn’t been paid,” Sheehy said. “He said he was going to try to get us paid, but it would be several weeks.”

The county stopped paying the prisoners’ medical bills because the commissioners are trying to determine if the county is financially responsible for the prisoners’ medical bills, county officials said.

