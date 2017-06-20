County continues belt tightening on budget

Commissioners approve payment to RCMH for inmate bills

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Six months after the county reeled from a potential $400,000 shortfall in general revenue, the county’s general fund is still in the black.

While commending the other county elected officials for managing their budgets well, Western Commissioner Jerry Bishop said the problem is a loss in anticipated general revenue.

“As of June, we have received 50 percent of our revenue,” Bishop told the department heads Wednesday morning. “You all know better than I do that the majority of the revenue comes in the first six months.”

Bishop said the general fund is about 10 to 15 percent short of what the commissioners had budgeted to receive.

“We’re just going to have to keep our belts tight,” he said.

