Councilors question over-expenses in city budget

Building project approved to quiet sludge blowers at wastewater plant

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

The Richmond city council’s finance committee met to discuss over-expenditures in the city budget.

Some members of the finance committee, Tom Williams and Deanna Guy, expressed concern at the June 13 council meeting with certain line items that are over budget.

At this point in the fiscal year, most line items in the budget should be spent at most 66 percent of their total amount allowed for the year. However, some line items in the city budget have spent past the 66 percent or have spent over their specified amount.

“I notice that there are several items that are way over that (the 66 percent of budgeted year-to-date expenses),” Williams said at the council meeting. “There’s everything from printing, repairs … legal services.”

Mayor Mike Write responded, “A lot of times, those items will equal out as the year goes by.”

Councilors Guy, Williams and Dave Powell met Tuesday afternoon with Mayor Wright, Interim City Administrator Tonya Willim and Finance Director Rebecca Hoeflicker to discuss the state of the city budget.

“I just would really like to know more about how do I interpret some of these (budget items),” Guy said at the council meeting.

In other business at the council meeting, residents near the South Wastewater Treatment Plant can expect to have their noise complaints put to rest.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 23, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.