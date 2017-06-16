Council approves drainage work on Ridgeway

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Steps are underway to remedy the street drainage issue on Ridgeway Drive.

Residents along the street have been dealing for months with standing water on the road after heavy rains. The road has small canals along each side of the road just before the road meets the curb; those canals collect water during rainy weather. The drain at the end of the road also has issues clogging up with debris.

Richmond City Council passed a work order Tuesday voting 7-0 to pay engineers to explore options for fixing the water that builds up on the street after heavy rainfall.

Some members of the council and the mayor visited the site with Mike Milius, a senior engineer with Olsson Associates Inc., to initially survey the problem.

The work order includes a fixed fee of $7,390 to be paid to Olsson for completing the work order.

“This is actually a step forward in trying to resolve some of their issues,” Tonya Willim, the interim city administrator, told the council before it voted.

The funds for the project will be taken from revenue generated through Richmond’s half-cent transportation sales tax.

