Bowers honored by the GKCFA

Spartan head football coach Rob Bowers will be one of four Missouri coaches to be honored by the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association. Bowers is among the members of the third class of inductees into the GKCFA Hall of Fame and will be recognized June 15 at halftime of the All-Star Football game held at Blue Springs South High School.

Bowers, who guided the Spartans to the Class 3 state championship in 2010 and the semifinals in 2011 and 2003, led Richmond to an 11-1 mark this season before being eliminated in the district title game at Maryville.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.