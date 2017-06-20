Bowers earns coaching honor from KC hall of fame

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

It’s been a busy last few weeks for Richmond Spartan football coach Rob Bowers. Two weeks ago, his 2010 undefeated Class 3 state champions were inducted into the RHS Athletic Hall of Fame, and Thursday night he was a member of the third class of inductees into the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Bowers and the other honorees were enshrined during halftime of the Papa John’s Missouri vs. Kansas All-Star football game played at Blue Springs South.

“Its special because the coaches vote on it,” Bowers said of the honor. “Anytime your peers vote to include you in a deal like this – its special.”

Bowers has a career mark of 197-145 with stops at Cameron and Richmond. Bowers first came to Richmond in 1992 and went to Cameron after six years. He returned to guide the Spartans in 2001 and has led the RHS to a 114-64 record.

