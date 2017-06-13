Area man charged after impersonating a cop; assaults law enforcement with loaded gun

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Crystal Lakes man faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers after they arrested him for impersonating a cop.

Albert Davies, 74, was charged by Crystal Lakes police May 20 with first-degree interfering with hunting, fishing or trapping, a Class A misdemeanor. He was then charged Friday for allegedly impersonating an officer.

Chief Deputy Brian Bush said Crystal Lakes police asked the Ray County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday morning to assist with Davies’ arrest.

After law enforcement officers announced their presence at his home in Crystal Lakes and informed Davies of the warrant for his arrest, Davies tried to slam the door on a deputy, Bush said.

