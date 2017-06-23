Socialize

Annual RMS trip to nation’s capitol brings history alive for students

The RMS eighth grade group, as well as chaperones, posed for a photo at George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon. (Submitted photos)

Each year eighth grade students from Richmond Middle School head to the Washington, D.C. area to tour the nation’s capitol and absorb its history. This year, the group toured from May 27 to 31 and were able to participate in unexpected activities.

The complete story (and more photos!) are in the Friday, June 23, 2017 Richmond News.

